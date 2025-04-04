The plot of Fire Force revolves around protagonist Shinra Kusakabe. He wants nothing more than to be a hero, but he has been ostracised for most of his life due to his ability to ignite his feet and move at a super-human speed.

This has led to a few personal drawbacks for him, as he does live in a world where everything is on fire.

Shinra doesn’t let this get him down, and he eventually joins Special Fire Force Company 8. The team is tasked with uncovering the strange epidemic of sudden human combustion that has been terrorising the city of Tokyo.

Of course, some lurk in the shadows and wish to cause harm to Shinra and his team.

Fire Force’s anime adaptation was well-received by fans, and season 3 is coming. So, now’s the perfect time to catch up on the manga.

Which begs the question: where can you read the Fire Force manga in the first place? Don’t fret; we’re here to guide you.

Can I read the Fire Force manga series for free?

If you’re looking to access Fire Force for free, you will be disappointed in our answer. There is sadly no way to read the series for free.

However, there is a way to access the manga digitally. It can be accessed via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The downside is you’ll need to purchase it, so it isn’t available for free.

That said, digital volumes of Fire Force aren’t too inaccessible at just $3.99. Still, there’s no current (legal) free way to read the Fire Force manga series.

If a way does become accessible, we’ll be sure to let you know, so check back regularly.

Fire Force.

Where to buy the Fire Force manga series

Fire Force isn’t available for free, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

Yet we wouldn’t say the series is completely inaccessible to get into. If you’re looking to jump into the series straight away, money be damned, the best way to get it digitally is by purchasing from its publisher, Kodansha.

It has all the volumes available and gives you direct access to several other publishers, storefronts, and more – allowing you to pick and choose where you shop for the Fire Force series.

Of course, some of us like to read our manga physically. In that case, we recommend you check your local bookseller’s manga collection or even your library if you want to try and read the manga for free.

You also should check out storefronts like Waterstones and Amazon.

Is the Fire Force manga finished?

Yes! The Fire Force manga wrapped up its story in February 2022.

So, if you’re worried that you won’t be able to access the full story before the anime starts up again, don’t worry: all chapters of Fire Force are available to read right now.

Fire Force.

How many chapters does the Fire Force manga have?

The Fire Force manga series has 304 chapters overall.

Are there differences between the Fire Force manga and Fire Force anime?

It’s rare for an adaptation to be perfectly accurate, but there are, in fact, a fair few differences between the Fire Force manga and its anime adaptation.

This could be because Fire Force is speeding through the manga at a rampant pace, meaning that more contemplative and quiet moments within the manga are pushed to the side.

You won’t miss out on anything crucial if you read the manga rather than watching the anime, and vice versa.

Ad

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.