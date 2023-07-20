This being anime means that the journey is not always a straightforward one, with Boruto running head-first into his own set of problems.

Airing its first episodes in 2017, Boruto has quickly gained the levels of popularity that its predecessor once held. What’s better is that there are even more episodes to come, with a second part of the season announced for later in 2023.

While we wait for the next instalment, there are plenty of episodes to get stuck into… but which are worth the watch? Here’s the full guide for Boruto must-miss and must-watch episodes.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which Boruto episodes are essential to watch?

There are plenty of arcs for Boruto fans to get stuck into, but that doesn’t always mean that they are worth the time.

Alongside the episodes that offer context for the wider story, the canon arcs are absolutely essential for understanding the action as it unfolds.

Here’s a breakdown for the arcs you’ll definitely need to watch:

Episodes 1-16: the Academy Entrance Arc

Episodes 25-32: the School Trip Arc

Episodes 71-92: Mitsuki's Disappearance Arc

Episodes 120-126: the One-Tail Escort Arc

Episodes 127-141: the Time Slip Arc

Boruto and co. Crunchyroll

Boruto filler list: Which episodes can be skipped?

Like most long-standing anime series, not every episode is a corker. Some don’t offer up any new information, while others are flat-out recaps of things we’ve seen before.

Stop Boruto from becoming Bore-uto by skipping out the following filler arcs:

Episodes 48-50: the Byakuya Gang Arc

Episodes 67-69: the Cho-Cho Arc

Episodes 231-232: the Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure Arc

Episodes 261-273: the Kawaki & Himawari Academy Arc

By skipping the mentioned arcs out, fans will still be ready and prepped to enjoy the next instalment of episodes expected some time around October 2023.

How to watch Boruto in the UK

Episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

If you’d like your binge to go back even further, fans will also find original Naruto episodes ready to watch on the streaming platform.

You can catch Boruto on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.