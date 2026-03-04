Dunk and Egg are set to encounter some new friends and foes on their adventures in season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – and now we know who exactly will be taking on those roles.

The show has added Lucy Boynton as Lady Rohanne, Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis, and Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The trio are key characters in George RR Martin's second Dunk and Egg novella, The Sworn Sword, which picks up with the unlikely duo a year and a half later, as they're caught in the middle of a dramatic dispute.

Boynton is best known for roles in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story and Bohemian Rhapsody, while Babou Ceesay has most recently been seen in Alien: Earth and Damilola, Our Loved Boy. Peter Mullan is also known for a variety of roles, including in Ozark and I Swear.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has so far been loved by critics and fans alike after its first season, giving us a very different tone to the previous series in the Thrones franchise.

So far, the series has been very faithful to George RR Martin's writing, and showrunner Ira Parker has suggested that will continue for season 2.

He teased to Radio Times: "Book 2 takes place at a drought. And obviously you’ve been to Belfast, and you know there’s no way any human being could ever shoot Belfast for a drought, as it rains at some point every single day. So we’re going elsewhere to seek 'unrainings'."

He added Radio Times and other press: "We're going to see Egg get into the action a little bit. Dexter's been training. I think people are gonna be impressed."

It's also been confirmed that we won't see a fair few characters back for season 2, including Egg's father, Maekar (Sam Spruell).

Speaking to Radio Times for the finale, Spruell explained: "As things stand, I'm not [in season 2], but I really hope that we do see Maekar again, rather selfishly.

"I love playing a dysfunctional dad who just can't get it right, who sees his own failings reflected in his children. There's nothing more painful than that.

"And so I really enjoy the tension that exists within Maekar. And I think there is something in the strength of Egg that's such a clear challenge to Maekar's authority. I really liked the exploration of that as well. So I'm holding out hope that he'll return."

