Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Fantasy
  4. When is Disenchantment Part 3 released on Netflix? Everything you need to know

When is Disenchantment Part 3 released on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Matt Groening's fantasy animation series is back for another run.

DISENCHANTMENT

Matt Groening’s Netflix sitcom Disenchantment is returning for a third run in 2021, taking viewers to the animated fantasy kingdom of Dreamland for more new adventures. 

Advertisement

Telling the story of the loveable alcoholic princess Bean, her personal demon Luci and her elf companion Elfo, the series has won an army of fans in the first two runs, who will be eager to see what Bean has been up to since we last saw her in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect from the third outing. 

When is Disenchantment Part 3 released on Netflix?

All ten episodes of Part 3 will arrive on Netflix on Friday 15th January 2020

What will happen in Disenchantment Part 3?

DISENCHANTMENT
Netflix

As before, the series will focus on Bean, Luci and Elfo as they continue to get up to mischief in Dreamland – running into various obstacles on their travels. 

The official synopsis from Netflix reads, “The excitement builds in Disenchantment Part 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home.”

It appears that the new season will see Bean and co head spend a lot of time in the technologically-advanced country of Steamland, with the possibility of an alliance between Steamland and Dreamland – but is this a good idea?

Disenchantment Part 3 voice cast

The main voice cast will all be returning for the next part, including Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) as Bean, Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) as Luci, and Nat Faxon (Ben and Kate) as Elfo. 

The voice cast also includes John DiMaggio (Futurama) as King Zog, Billy West (Doug) as Sorcerio, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) as Prince Merkimer, Maurice LaMarche (Hey Arnold) as Odval, and Tress MacNeille (Animaniacs) as Arch Druidess.

Richard Ayoade has also joined the cast for part 3, voicing the leader of Steamland – a steampunk country in a continent far away from Dreamland.

Disenchantment Part 3 trailer 

For a first glimpse of what’s to come, you can check out a trailer for Part 3 below, which teases lots of difficulties ahead for Bean and co as well as the option of an alliance with Steamland. 

Advertisement

Disenchantment Part 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday 15th January 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide

Tags

All about Disenchantment

DISENCHANTMENT
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Escape-from-Dreamland_EXCL_GLOBAL

Review It's days of Futurama past as Matt Groening gets medieval in Disenchantment

Riverdale

Netflix release dates 2021 – top picks for next year and what’s coming up

The Dig

What’s new on Netflix UK in January 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

The Simpsons (Fox)

Simpsons boss spots glaring continuity error on his own show