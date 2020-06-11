The feel good series sees Rylan guiding his guests through a ‘department store of dreams’, helping them boost their self-confidence through the clothes that they wear.

Rylan admits he might not be the best person to dish out the advice, thanks to his strict policy of wearing only black skinny jeans and a dark shirt, so he has enlisted five fabulous stylists to help him. They all have very different styles and personalities, and will be matched up with the right contributors so that they can make the maximum impact on their style and mood.

So, who are the stylists who will be joining Rylan?

Darren Kennedy

Darren Kennedy (BBC)

Instagram: @darrenkennedyoffical

Meet Darren, a fashion writer who loves classic tailoring and can make anyone feel chic.

The style entrepreneur, fashion columnist and broadcaster is regarded as one of the UK and Ireland's most stylish men.

The founder of his own male grooming range, his passion for style has also led to his own contemporary suiting and outerwear line, in collaboration with Irish tailor Louis Copeland, which has produced six sell-out collections.

His popular #sixtysecondstyle videos regularly hit up to a million views on Instagram and he is a go-to for some of the world’s most influential brands, recently working with the likes of Hugo Boss and Topman.

He has hosted for BAFTA, GQ, several seasons of London Fashion Week Festival for the British Fashion Council and live on the red carpet for the Brit Awards. Darren also regularly contributes to Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine.

Joey Bevan

Joey Bevan (BBC)

Instagram: @joeybevan

Joey is fashion designer who likes to push boundaries and think outside the box.

Tipped by the national press as the "one to watch", the Essex-based fashion stylist and designer has seen his work featured on the X Factor and Britain’s Next Top Model Live.

In 2014, he was lucky enough to be commissioned to create 30 bespoke garments for the Queen’s Coronation Festival at Buckingham Palace.

His celebrity clients have included Little Mix, Jessie J and Lady GaGa and he counts the likes of L’Oreal, Urban Decay and Disney amongst his commercial clients.

Joey also works as a model, and can usually be found hanging out with his incredibly cute Dachshund, Buddy.

Kat Farmer

Kat Farmer (BBC)

Instagram: @doesmybulmlook40

If you're looking for a style steal, Kat is your gal. The style blogger knows everything about the High Street and how to bag a bargain.

Kat is a self-confessed fashion addict and her hugely popular blog, #doesmybumlook40, documents her journey to finding her style in her 40s.

She has amassed over 140k followers with her honest and hilarious thoughts on all-things fashion and continues to inspire women to stay stylish whatever their age.

Her authoritative voice has led to her writing for press outlets such as Stella magazine and she regularly works with prestigious high street brands including Marks & Spencer, The White Company and John Lewis.

Lucie Clifford

Lucie Clifford (BBC)

Instagram: @luciecliffordstylist

Worried about lumps and bumps? Well then Lucie has you sorted. The stylist knows how to dress any shape and size and make you feel fabulous!

Lucie Clifford is a sought-after stylist who has worked in the fashion industry for over a decade.

The former Fashion Editor of Look Magazine, and Shopping Editor of Fabulous Magazine, she now counts the likes of Simply Be, New Look, Lipsy, Primark and Amazon amongst some of her advertising and commercial clients.

Lucie particularly loves working with plus size brands and can often be found on stage hosting catwalk events or giving body positivity talks. As well as working with many celebrities, Lucie also offers a personal shopping and styling service for clients who love her confidence-boosting makeovers.

Nana Acheampong

Nana Acheampong (BBC)

Instagram: @Styledbynana

London-based fashion and celebrity stylist Nana loves a bit of glamour and bling.

Currently working as the Shopping Editor and Celebrity Stylist at Fabulous magazine, Britain's best selling Sunday supplement, she has had over a decade's experience in the industry.

Her versatile skill base of styling both women and men has seen her work with a host of editorial titles, commercial brands, digital commerce, TV shows (including The X Factor, where she styled Rylan) and music clients - including Ed Sheeran and One Direction.

She also styles for red carpet events such as the NTAs, BRITs, the MOBO and GQ Awards.

You Are What You Wear starts tonight at 8pm on BBC One.

To find out what else is on tonight, check out our TV Guide.