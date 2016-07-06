William Shatner to lead Star Trek Comic-Con panel
Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner and Jeri Ryan are among those joining the 50th anniversary celebrations
William Shatner is to lead a Star Trek panel at Comic-Con 2016 in San Diego to mark the franchise's 50th anniversary.
Star Trek: Celebrating 50 Years will see Shatner — the original Capt. Kirk — joined by Scott Bakula (Star Trek: Enterprise), Michael Dorn and Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), according to Deadline.
Bryan Fuller, Executive Producer of the upcoming Trek series on CBS All Access, will moderate.
Thanks to Outlander star Sam Heughan, there is already talk of cosplaying.
The panel is one of several Star Trek events at the exhibition. 50 Artists, 50 Years will display Star Trek-inspired art, and will reportedly include the last piece created by Leonard Nimoy.