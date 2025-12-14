The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalists have been revealed, after one more celebrity said goodbye to the competition after a tough semi-final.

Last night (13th December), the four remaining pairs headed out onto the Strictly ballroom to perform two dances, all with the hopes of securing a spot in the grand final taking place next weekend.

As ever, the voting was opened to the public, which led to Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon facing Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off.

Over the course of the night, Balvinder and Julian found themselves in the fourth spot on the leaderboard, receiving 70 points across both their routines. Meanwhile, Amber and Nikita were second with 77 points, just one behind Karen Carney and Carlos Gu.

Both couples performed one of their two routines again. Balvinder and Julian performed their Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan, before Amber and Nikita performed their Couple's Choice to RAYE's Fly Me to the Moon.

The time came for the judges to cast their vote, and they unanimously chose to save Amber, meaning Balvinder Sopal became the 10th celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Tess Daly, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon. BBC/Guy Levy

"I've absolutely adored every single minute," the EastEnders star told host Tess Daly when asked about her time on the show. "All the dance-offs, all the challenges, but just more than anything, just being in this building and dancing on this floor with such an amazing human being.

"It was my Yes Year, and I said yes to Strictly. My family, we've had some hard times, but they’ve been here."

Julian, who also made his debut in Strictly's professionals line-up this year, said: "I just think that Bal embodies what this competition is about. Her spirit is unbreakable, and [to Bal] you have shown me that I'm actually dreaming too small, and Bal can inspire us that whatever any of us want in life, all you have to have is the desire to go after it.

"It took six dance-offs and a perfect score to take this lady out, so I am so, so proud of you!"

Tonight's results show also featured a surprise for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman ahead of their departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenting duo were shown a highlights package of their decades working on the show, featuring new interviews from the judges and footage from their early years alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The judges, with help from Kai Widdrington, then awarded Tess and Claudia each their own, first-of-its-kind golden Glitterball Trophy.

Next week, finalists Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, George Clarke and Alexis Warr and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu will take to the dancefloor one last time, before the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 are crowned.

