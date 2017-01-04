To be a great Blue Peter presenter you have to be agile enough to avoid the footfall of an out-of-control elephant, dexterous enough to knock up a Tracy Island in ten minutes and crazy enough to scale Nelson's Column in a botswain’s chair.

Advertisement

Over the years, we’ve had dozens of them, most of whom have been willing to fly with the Red Arrows, sing a chorus with a school choir or – at the very least – get to grips with an advent crown.