To give you an idea of who to expect behind the mask, RadioTimes.com has put together a list of the celebrities that took part on international versions of the show, ranging from reality TV stars and former child actors, to musical legends and Hollywood movie stars.

Who was in the US Masked Singer?

The US version of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox in January 2019 and is about to start its third series. The judging panel across the pond consists of Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, TV presenter Jenny McCarthy and comedian Ken Jeong – who is also a judge on the show’s UK version.

Here are a few of the celebrities that took part in the last two series:

More like this

T-Pain

T-Pain (©GETTY)

The American rapper won the first series of the US Masked Singer dressed as Monster. The Grammy Award-winning artist is best known for his multiple hit singles and for featuring on the Flo Rida chart-topper "Low".

Whilst on the show, T-Pain sang a range of songs, including Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, Lenny Kravitz's Americna Woman and Stay With Me by Sam Smith.

Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond (Getty)

"Puppy Love" singer Donny Osmond, who was the famous face behind Peacock, came in second place on the first series of the show. He first shot to fame performing with his siblings as the Osmonds, before launching a successful solo career.

Whilst competing on the show, he sang The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman, OneRepublic's Counting Stars and Can't Feel My Face by the Weeknd.

He will be filling in for Ken Jeong as a guest judge on The Masked Singer UK this weekend.

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight (©GETTY)

The "Empress of Soul" came in third place on The Masked Singer US's first series dressed as a Bee. Gladys Knight is a seven-time Grammy Award-winner with multiple number-one hits such as Midnight Train to Georgia and That's What Friends Are For.

On the show, she sang Sia's Chandelier, Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball.

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis (©GETTY)

The singer-actress, who is the child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, placed fifth in the competition's first series as Lion. Rumer won the 2015 season of Dancing with the Stars - the US version of Strictly - and has appeared in numerous films, including The House Bunny and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Rumer sang Nina Simone's Feeling Good, Diamond Heart by Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder's Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing during her time on the show.

La Toya Jackson

La Toya Jackson (©GETTY)

Singer La Toya Jackson was revealed to be the face behind Alien in series one of The US Masked Singer. The sister of Michael Jackson and successful songstress came in sixth place.

Whilst on the show, she sang Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man, Pharrell's Happy and Lovefool by The Cardigans.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady (©GETTY)

American comedian Wayne Brady won the show's second season as Fox. The presenter is best known for his improvisational skills on Whose Line Is It Anyway? in the US and is playing a superhero in the upcoming comic-book drama Black Lightning.

As Fox, Wayne sang Maroon 5's This Love, Blame It by Jamie Foxx featuring T-Pain and won the competition with his rendition of Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne (©GETTY)

The British personality and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne placed ninth on the show's second season, dressed as Ladybug. Since appearing in reality show The Osbournes, she has presented E's Fashion Police and came in third place on the 2009 season of Dancing with the Stars.

During The Masked Singer, she sang Juice by Lizzo, Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out for a Hero and Pat Benatar's Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams, left (©GETTY)

The former Destiny's Child member swapped being on stage with Beyoncé for being on stage as a butterfly in The Masked Singer US's second series.

The singer, who competed on the 2008 series of Strictly Come Dancing with Brendan Cole, played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway and the West End.

Williams came in seventh place on the series and sang Jessie J's Bang Bang, Demi Lovato's Sorry Not Sorry and Believer by Imagine Dragons.

Seal

Seal (©GETTY)

The British singer came in fourth place on the show's second season whilst disguised as a leopard, as we suppose dressing as his namesake would have been too on-the-nose.

The Grammy Award-winner is best known for his hit records, such as "Kiss from a Rose" and "Prayer for the Dying". During The Masked Singer US, he sang Aretha Franklin's Respect, Teenage Dream by Katy Perry and Don't Cha by the Pussycat Dolls.

Raven Symoné

Raven Symoné (©GETTY)

The former Disney actress placed tenth of The Masked Singer's second season as Black Widow - a glamorous spider. Symoné starred in kids' show That's So Raven and the Dr. Dolittle franchise before forging a career as a presenter.

As Black Widow, she sang Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood and Believe by Cher.

Who took part in other international versions of The Masked Singer?

Several famous faces have competed in other versions of the series, including the original South Korean show - King of Mask Singer.

Ryan Reynolds - South Korean version

Ryan Reynolds (©GETTY)

Believe it or not, the international movie star and household name Ryan Reynolds took part on the South Korean version of The Masked Singer in 2018.

The actor, who has starred in The Proposal, Deadpool and Detective Pikachu, sang a rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie while dressed as a unicorn.

Ken Jeong - South Korean version

Ken Jeong (©GETTY)

The American comedian has the perfect CV for his judging role on The Masked Singer UK and US, having appeared on The King of Mask Singer last year as Golden Pig.

The actor, known for his roles in Community and The Hangover Trilogy, belted Radiohead's Creep on stage to the South Korean audience.

Cody Simpson - Australian version

Cody Simpson (©GETTY)

The Australian singer won the first series of The Masked Singer Australia, dressed as a robot. He sang a variety of songs for the judges, which include Lindsay Lohan and Dannii Minogue, including Edge of Glory by Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head.

Brett Lee - Australian version

Brett Lee (©GETTY)

Australian cricketer Brett Lee was the first celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer Australia for his rendition of What's My Scene by Hoodoo Gurus. He competed in the competition as Parrot.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer UK airs at 8pm on ITV every Saturday.