Here's everything you need to know about her latest cookery show, Nadiya's Family Favourites.

When is Nadiya's Family Favourites on TV?

The eight-part cooking show is on Mondays at 8.00pm on BBC2. It runs for eight episodes and finished Monday 10th September.

What's the show about?

Both the programme and the meals draw on every aspect of Nadiya's own identity: as a person, as a Muslim and as a mother. There’s a fierce practicality around her meals, which adopt an almost ‘waste-not’ approach, leaving us with culinary delights like fish-head curry.

It's that practicality that underlines the show. As a working mum, she faces the inevitable pressure of balancing family life with her busy career, so her show strips back the idealism of other popular TV cookery shows and deals in the manageable, not the unobtainable.

While she does impress with the cuisine inspired by her Bangladeshi roots, there’s also a very British feel to her meals.