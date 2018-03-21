Advertisement

What can we expect from the next episode?

The food writer is joined by chef Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac, Cornwall, to prepare recipes inspired by the great outdoors. The duo demonstrate a range of dishes featuring local food, including Mary's take on a delicious bouillabaisse filled with some of the ocean's best offerings, as well as a freshly caught Mackerel barbecued by the sea, with a rich and crispy spatchcocked poussin marinated and cooked alongside it.