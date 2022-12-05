The show shifted from a weekly format to an annual show in 2006, but has remained a regular fixture of Christmas viewing for music fans, with the trend set to continue this year.

The BBC will broadcast a Top of the Pops special this Christmas, amid false reports that the music programme had been axed after more than five decades on television.

While the BBC is yet to confirm its Christmas listings schedule, we do know that Top of the Pops: Review of 2022 will air on BBC Two and iPlayer at some point during the festive season.

Radio 1 presenters Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders will be on hand to present the special, which will look back at the biggest songs and stories from the past 12 months.

One notable tweak is that there will be no live performances this time, with producers opting instead for a pre-recorded format, utilising clips from events that have taken place throughout the year.

The BBC had no comment on the reason for why live performances have been scrapped, when approached by RadioTimes.com on the matter.

Nevertheless, this latest format change is not representative of an 'axing', so music lovers can rest assured they will have a Top of the Pops fix to get stuck into this year.

It's yet to be announced which artists will be featured on Top of the Pops: Review of 2022, but the best-selling albums of the year include Harry's House by Harry Styles, Sour by Olivia Rodrigo and Midnights by Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, it has also been a big year for British rapper Little Simz, who won the Mercury Prize for Album of the Year and the Brit Award for Best New Artist, among several other accolades.

Top of the Pops returns to BBC Two and iPlayer in December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

