"It was a warning to America," writer Dan Greaney told The Hollywood Reporter of the episode, which first aired on March 19th 2000.



"That just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane," he added.

See the line in the clip below at 2mins 21secs

More like this

It continues to look likely that Trump will be this year's Republican presidential nominee – a step closer to a reality that Greaney once predicted would be America as it's lowest point: "What we needed was for Lisa to have problems that were beyond her fixing, that everything went as bad as it possibly could, and that's why we had Trump be president before her."

Advertisement

Greaney continues to be involved in the show as a consulting producer and he added: "The Simpsons has always kind of embraced the over the top side of American culture … and [Trump] is just the fulfillment of that."