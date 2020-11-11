He asks the five contestants if they want to find out who it was, explaining "I don't want to embarrass anyone without your permissions" and later adding the dubious claim that "this show isn't about humiliating anyone."

After all the comedians eventually agreed to watch the footage, it turned out it was Katherine Parkinson who was the culprit – although she claimed beforehand, "if it looks like it's me it will certainly be the rubber soles of my shoes".

After revealing it was Parkinson, Davies told her, "Hey it was scary! Katherine it was scary! I'd have had a little trump!" while all the contestants reacted with hilarity to the footage.

This year's series of Taskmaster – the first since the move from Dave to Channel 4 – is nearing the halfway stage, with Parkinson competing against Johnny Vegas, Richard Herring, Mawaan Rizwan, and current leader Daisy May Cooper.

So far, the group of comedians have completed all sorts of hilarious tasks, including designing a huge portrait of Davies and making an "upside-down film".

Taskmaster continues Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4. The Taskmaster Christmas special airs on New Year's Day. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.