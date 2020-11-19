No doubt the episode will be filled with some bonkers seasonal challenges – biggest/flashiest Christmas tree anyone?

The Taskmaster house will open its doors once more to five new contestants from the worlds of TV, film, radio, journalism and shiny floor entertainment as they compete in one of the most ludicrous shows on television.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We don't yet know the Taskmaster line-up for this one-off Taskmaster Christmas special, but given the history of the show, they're bound to dive right into the challenges.

More like this

Earlier this year, Taskmaster series 10 launched on Channel 4 after it's move from Dave, where it aired nine seasons.

Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring are doing battle for the ultimate accolade – a golden sculpture of Davies' head. Lovely.

Though we don't know too much about the festive special, we know it's not the Champions of Champions sequel Davies and Horne teased would be coming.

In a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, the pair hinted "there might be" another Champion of Champions episode.

Davies added: "There are plans afoot."

The pair jokingly backtracked on their statement, with Horne teasing: “That’s not come from us,” before Davies joked: “You didn’t hear it here.”

In 2017, the winners from seasons one to five competed for the first Champion of Champions title.

Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Noel Fielding and Bob Mortimer went to battle and it was the series one winner Widdicombe who came out on top.

There could be scope for seasons six to 10 to compete together, but that would have to be after the current episodes have concluded and we have a winner.

That would make Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble the competitors, plus whoever wins season 10.

Advertisement

Series 10 of Taskmaster is currently airing on Channel 4. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.