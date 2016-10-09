What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?
Find out who'll be the first contestant to head home from the live stages...
Published: Sunday, 9 October 2016 at 8:00 am
The first of the X Factor live shows is out of the way... so let's see who's safe and who'll be fighting for a chance to return next week...
What time is it on?
The X Factor Sunday night results show starts at 8pm on ITV1, and runs until 9pm.
Who is hosting?
Dermot O'Leary will be on hand with his signature twirl.
What can we expect?
First there'll be the inevitable group performance, plus this week's special guests. Then we'll find out who's safe from elimination, while the two who've scored the lowest public vote will be forced to sing again for the judges.
What happened on Saturday night?
