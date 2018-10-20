After he was rejected from the first ever Pop Idol and Popstars: The Rivals contests, singer Danny Tetley has waited a long time to sing live on national TV. 17 years, to be precise.

Advertisement

However, his first performance on The X Factor live shows started with a very awkward error from the announcer: instead of introducing Tetley on stage, the voice boomed out “Anthony Russell!”, the name of the singer who had performed just before.