It’s time! To face! The Six Chair Challenge! Yes, the most terrifying, stressful post-audition stage is returning to The X Factor this year.

But it’s come back with a slight twist: this year each judge will have one opportunity to press down on the ‘Golden X’ button, giving an act a safe chair where they can’t be swapped for another act. It’s quite similar to how the Golden Buzzer works in Britain’s Got Talent, with a Golden X act earning an instant place at Judges’ Houses.