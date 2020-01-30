However, viewers are now certain it’s Nicola after she gave away a very telling clue.

The former Girls Aloud star recently uploaded a video of her in vocal training for her upcoming appearance in West End musical City of Angels.

And after hearing her sing and watching her mannerisms, fans are now convinced she’s 100 per cent Queen Bee.

Within seconds of sharing the clip, Nicola’s comments were flooded with people linking her to the ITV talent show.

“Definitely Queen Bee look at the hand movements," one wrote.

“Oooooh it is you from The Masked Singer... nice one mate,” another added, while a third chimed in: “200% Queen Bee.”

One fan was so convinced, they didn’t bother asking Nicola to confirm the speculation and instead commented: “Sing it Queen Bee."

Another follower picked up on Nicola’s yellow jacket that happened to be in the background, saying: “I spied the yellow and black coat in the background too maybe a hint??"

From the get-go, Nicola has been a top guess for Queen Bee, but after last Saturday’s episode, viewers changed their mind with some naming Jade as the star behind the costume.

In her latest VT, Queen Bee appeared to give away a huge clue she’s the Little Mix star as she said: These wings are made to fly," – a line from the girl band’s number 1 single Wings.

However, Queen Bee revealed she'd won a talent show at a young age, something that matches up with both Nicola, who won a place in Girls Aloud on Popstars The Rivals at 16, and Jade, who won The X Factor as a teenager.

So we guess the mystery continues…

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday night