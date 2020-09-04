HRVY, real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is a singer, YouTube star and former presenter of CBBC's Friday Download.

He has an impressive social media following and is known for collaborating with Jonas Blue on his single Younger and previously supported Little Mix on their Salute tour.

He has released several singles since he was signed to Universal Music, with his biggest hit Personal racking up over 250 million views on YouTube.

It's going to be a busy remainder of 2020, as not only is he appearing on Strictly but he will also be releasing his debut album titled Can Anybody Hear Me? in September.

He will join boxer Actress Caroline Quentin, sports star Jason Bell, The Wanted musician Max George, ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams, comedian Bill Bailey, presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

While previous series have seen up to 15 celebs compete for the Glitterball trophy, this year's contest is likely to feature fewer famous faces: as previously confirmed, the 2020 show be slightly shorter due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Strictly said: “To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

The coronavirus also means that judge Bruno Tonioli – who lives in the LA – will only be able to appear in some instalments remotely.

Speaking about his role in this year's series, Tonioli said: “I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can’t wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I’m excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!”

Although viewers can expect a shorter series, it will be a historical one, with Nicola Adams set to feature Strictly's first-ever same-sex couple.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin about the announcement, she said: "It's definitely time for change. It's definitely time to move on and be more diverse, and this is a brilliant step in the right direction."

