After the announcement that Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts was the ninth confirmed celebrity for Strictly, the next reveal will be on Friday 17th August on The One Show with presenters Alex Jones and Rory Reid.

The (rather random) theme of this year's celebrity code names has also been unveiled.

Taking to Twitter to reveal where the names would be announced, the official BBC Strictly account also had presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announcing that this year's code name theme is – weirdly – cheeses!

More like this

Some of the cheeses include Cheddar, Wensleydale, Applewood and Gouda.

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn