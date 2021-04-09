ITV confirms Stars In Their Eyes-style show Starstruck with Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert on judging panel

ITV has announced the launch of a brand new entertainment show with a twist, allowing contestants to transform into global superstars for one night only.

Starstruck will follow groups of contestants who dress up as their favourite music icons, from Amy Winehouse and Marvin Gaye to Lady Gaga. They’ll be performing their chosen star’s favourite tracks, but they won’t be alone onstage. Contestants will compete in trios, alongside fellow hopefuls who share the same love of their favourite icon.

The panel includes two-time Olivier-winner Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford, and the soul singer and West End star Beverley Knight, while Olly Murs has also been confirmed as the host.

The show’s format bears similarity to the beloved classic TV talent series Stars In Their Eyes, which featured a singing contest with contestants dressed up as well-known celebrities.

In Starstruck, teams will compete in front of the illustrious panel and a large virtual audience. And what’s more, there’s a whopping £50,000 prize up for grabs.

Speaking about her star-making turn in ITV’s Cilla (based on the life of Cilla Black), Smith said in a statement that she knew “firsthand” the work that goes into impersonating a music icon.

“Growing up, I always loved watching Saturday night TV with my family so I’m thrilled to be joining Starstruck. Creating Cilla Black for TV, I know firsthand how much goes into becoming an iconic music star, so I can’t wait to see what some of the contestants do with our modern music acts and true icons. And with everything else that’s going on at the moment, this is just the type of show we can all enjoy together!”

Likewise, Knight made her West End debut in The Bodyguard, in which she performed iconic Whitney Houston tracks from the film of the same name.

Knight said of Starstruck: “Every show we get to witness ordinary people emulate extraordinary icons on a huge scale and I’m so here for it! I’m looking forward to hearing and seeing those spectacular transformations and being a cheerleader for every contestant”.

Lambert said that he was “so excited” to take part on the panel, while Manford added that he was “very proud”.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: “I can’t wait to see which talented members of the public leave our extraordinary panel Starstruck. With fabulous transformations, lots of fun and the brilliant Olly Murs at the helm it’s going to be hugely entertaining for the whole family.”

