That's according to The Sun, whose source tells them “Simon is placing his hopes on a six-piece girlband, which he made up from contestants who stood out throughout Boot Camp and the auditions.

“They all have incredible voices and look amazing together, given they all have a great fashion sense and can dance, too."

What more could you want? Some Instagram pics of the girls in question you say? Step this way...

The rumoured band members are...

Charlie Cammish...

...Sky-Autumn Amber...

...Ash Holme...

...and Lydia Calvin...

...plus Kelsey Gill and Imogen Blue, who are a bit more discerning about who can view their Instagram accounts.

We're trying not to feel offended...

The Bootcamp section of The X Factor continues on Saturday at 8:15pm and Sunday at 7:30pm on ITV