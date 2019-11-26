"For me the dance was a great Samba, which I felt was underscored,” he said during their appearance on It Takes Two.

“I didn't see any of them technical issues. Obviously the five from Craig – took that one to the heart. The sevens I’ll take it’s good. It’s a hard dance and it’s a true dance. We did a technical Samba, authentic showing all the basics.”

He continued: "Our fans saved us definitely, I felt like the judges sent us home. It was a sad evening."

Revel Horwood took aim at their routine claiming Barker’s “upper body lacked tone,” branded her footwork “sloppy” and said the whole routine “looked heavy”.

Pritchard defended his partner, praising her “mental determination” and claiming “she could be in the final”.

“For me she is the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019,” he said. “Hands down.”

The remaining five contestants will take on Musicals Week on Saturday night in a bid to bag a spot in the semi-final.

