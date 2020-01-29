But speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2020, another Strictly pro, Anton du Beke, revealed he hopes to see Laing get a second chance in 2020.

"I hope he does it this year," Du Beke said on the red carpet.

"I don't know if they've asked him, but if they do, I hope he does it. He was lovely, so I hope he comes back and does it."

There has, of course, been much discussion as to whether Strictly will include same-sex couples in its line-up this year after ITV rival Dancing on Ice did the same.

Du Beke has previously said he's in favour of the idea, so do we already know who his 2020 partner could be?

"Maybe [it could be] Jamie Laing and me!" he told us.

What a duo that'd be...

Interview by Flora Carr

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year