Anton du Beke hopes Jamie Laing returns to Strictly Come Dancing in 2020
Laing had to drop out of the 2019 series due to injury
Could Jamie Laing return to Strictly Come Dancing this year? One Strictly pro certainly hopes so...
Made in Chelsea star Laing was forced to drop out of the 2019 series after injuring his foot, with his partner Oti Mabuse ultimately going on to win the series paired with Laing's replacement, ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.
But speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2020, another Strictly pro, Anton du Beke, revealed he hopes to see Laing get a second chance in 2020.
"I hope he does it this year," Du Beke said on the red carpet.
"I don't know if they've asked him, but if they do, I hope he does it. He was lovely, so I hope he comes back and does it."
More like this
There has, of course, been much discussion as to whether Strictly will include same-sex couples in its line-up this year after ITV rival Dancing on Ice did the same.
Du Beke has previously said he's in favour of the idea, so do we already know who his 2020 partner could be?
"Maybe [it could be] Jamie Laing and me!" he told us.
What a duo that'd be...
Interview by Flora Carr
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year