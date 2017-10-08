'Novelty acts' tend to go down well in the early stages of Strictly Come Dancing and rhythmically challenged Richard Coles looked to fit the bill perfectly.

Advertisement

But despite – or indeed, because of – his entertainingly bad paso doble to the theme from Flash Gordon in Movie Week, the Rev is your pick for the chop with a landslide 45% of the vote, mirroring the view of the judges who scored him and partner Dianne Buswell the lowest this week, with just 14 points.