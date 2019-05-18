Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision hopeful...

Why isn't Ireland in the Eurovision grand final?

They performed at the contest's second semi-final (held Thursday 16th May), but failed to pick up enough votes to qualify for Saturday's grand final.

Who is Ireland’s Eurovision 2019 entry Sarah McTernan?

Sarah McTernan is an Irish singer-songwriter from Scariff, County Clare who came third in The Voice of Ireland in 2015 and was mentored by S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

Aside from singing and setting up her own band called The Jeds, McTernan also plays the violin, guitar, ukulele, piano and, wait for it, the tin whistle! Now you don't hear that very often. Sadly, no tin whistles are expected to be present as part of her Eurovision act.

In 2018, McTernan competed to represent San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon (San Marino is quite a small country which non-nationals are allowed to represent) with a song called Eye of the Storm, but alas she was pipped to the post by Maltese singer Jessika who sang a track featuring a rap from German act Jenifer Brening.

What is Ireland’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Sarah McTernan will perform 22 at Eurovision 2019. The coastal music video has a retro feel to it, and was clearly shot on a very windy day, check it out below...

What will Ireland’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Like 1950s-style fake bars? Then, boy, do we have the performance for you. Sarah McTernan is set to perform in front of this mobile desk alongside two dancers. We're as confused as you.

What are the odds of Ireland winning Eurovision 2019?

Sadly, it looks as if Ireland won't make it to the grand final. Bookmakers are predicting that McTernan will exit the competition at the semi-final stage.

How did Ireland do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Ireland's 2018 representative Ryan O'Shaugnessy was the first Irish act to qualify for the Grand Final since Ryan Dolan in 2013, he came 16th with his song Together.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019