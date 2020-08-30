ITV recapped the auditions on Sunday and filmed the judges whittling down 200 acts into the 40 Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists.

Irish child magician Aidan McCann was mega excited about getting through. "It's going to be mega! Thanks to the judges for putting me through and I can't wait to amaze everyone with my awesome new tricks."

They included Class Dynamix, a choir made up of Leeds schoolchildren who performed their own song. They said on Twitter: "We are so excited and can’t wait to share our next empowering song with the world. Full of gratitude and bursting with pride!"

Magician Damien O'Brien, from London, kept it simple, thanking everyone for their support.

Danya Rushton of London's Chineke! Junior Orchestra was keen to get their voting campaign underway.

Hampshire choir SOS From the Kids had an environmental message for Britain's Got Talent fans: "Can’t quite believe it. Our message to each other & care for our beautiful planet is being heard."

The Coven are Gothic horror dance act with members from across Britain and were hoping to bewitch the nation in the semi-finals. They tweeted: "Thank you all for your support so far we can’t wait for the rest of this journey and having you all behind us makes it even better! Are you ready for another witch hunt?"

South Africa's Whitney Houston tribute act Belinda Davids was "feeling on top of the world tonight".

You can find out how Belinda and her 39 competitors do in the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals when they commence on ITV on Saturday, 5th August, without lead judge Simon Cowell, who's been replaced by Diversity star Ashley Banjo while he recovers from back surgery.

