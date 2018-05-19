Though be careful, because you will never listen to these classic hits the same way again.

Who is Ben Langley?

Ben Langley hails from Norfolk and is a panto regular, with a schedule crammed full of gigs around the UK.

Langley is a physical comedian and a master juggler. He is not afraid to do something a little risky, as evident by his trick of juggling swords while balancing on a man's shoulders.

He may have an edge over his competitors as he spent two years as the supporting act for Paul Zerdin – the British comedian who won season 10 of America’s Got Talent.

Meanwhile Ben's Ha Ha…! shows, which he writes, directs and performs in, have featured the likes of Joe Pasquale, Su Pollard and Cannon and Ball.

What happens in Ben Langley's audition?

Ben Langley gives a high-energy performance on the Britain's Got Talent stage, quickly flashing cards which show misheard lyrics while playing the original tune.

We won't spoil any of the lyrics - watch it for yourself!

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday 19th May at 8pm on ITV