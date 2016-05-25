Danny Beard, the singer with with facial hair so fabulous he put London's hipsters to shame, was a hit with the panel in his first audition. The glittery performer belted out Rocky Horror's Sweet Transvestite with real drama.

And tonight Danny seriously upped his outfit game and sang Bonnie Tyler's I Need A Hero - except he really did need a hero, because Simon was very unimpressed by his performance. He felt it was too "random".

