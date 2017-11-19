BUT all is not lost. Because when you're a) fan favourite Susan with a heart bursting with love for Strictly and b) have JK Rowling in your corner, you stand a decent chance of being saved by the public.

Yes, that's right, JK ROWLING. The Harry Potter creator and all-round genius woman is firmly Team Susan and was in the Strictly audience last night to support her pal. And while the judges gave the Scottish comedian no more than a seven, Rowling has awarded her three perfect tens (in the form of a cupcake).

The judges could learn a thing or two from Rowling. Firstly, that Susan is awesome and secondly, that all Strictly scoring should be communicated via cake.

Will Rowling's support haul Susan out of the danger zone? Find out on the Strictly results show tonight at 7:15pm on BBC1.