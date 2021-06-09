Zoe Ball says Rylan Clark-Neal could be the one to take over after exiting Strictly’s It Takes Two

Last month, Zoe Ball announced she would be exiting Strictly’s It Takes Two after 10 years on the job, leaving fans to wonder who could replace her in the hosting seat.

Now, Ball herself has hinted at the spin-off show’s future. During an appearance on The One Show on last night (Tuesday 8th June), the presenter discussed her reasons for leaving and offered some insights into who might take over. And it’s someone fans of It Takes Two will be familiar with.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” she told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas. “But do you know what, sometimes you’ve got to say, ‘Right, try new things,’ and also someone else can do the show.”

She added: “You know it’s going to be in safe hands. We love Rylan [Clark-Neal] and maybe he’ll do the whole thing. Whatever, I will be watching though because I am the number one fan and I can’t wait to see who is in the class of 2021.”

So, could Rylan become Ball’s full-time replacement? The Big Brother star has been sharing It Takes Two hosting duties with Ball on a split schedule for the past few years, so it makes sense for him to step up to the plate.

However, his schedule sounds just as packed as Ball’s, who was recently revealed as The Masked Dancer’s Llama. With the announcement that dancer-turned-presenter Ian Waite would also be leaving It Takes Two, maybe it could be time for a new duo to take on the show.

