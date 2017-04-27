A resurgent Palace are currently battling their way out of the relegation zone in the Premier League but remain far from safe.

“On reflection, I have come to the conclusion that I couldn’t give Dragons’ Den the time and commitment the show needs and that the entrepreneurs deserve, therefore I have decided to give up my Dragons’ seat to someone else,” Parish explained in a statement.

Bosses have already found a replacement, though, in the form of Tej Lalvani, CEO of vitamin supplements company Vitabiotics.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Dragons’ Den line-up," Lalvani said. "I’m a shrewd investor and I’m looking forward to finding hard working, passionate people to share my business experience and knowledge with.”

Tej and fellow new Dragon Jenny Campbell will replace Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham, taking their seats for the 15th series of Dragons’ Den alongside returning Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman.