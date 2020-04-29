Taking to Twitter, she explained the reasoning behind the decision to postpone the show, stating: "As much as I’ve loved doing a lockdown show at home I never expected it to go on this long.

"We’ve decided it’s time to have a break and give my family our home back. The proper prog will be launching when the Leeds studio is sorted, I may still be wearing slippers."

The last lockdown episode will air on 7th May during the programme's usual 12pm slot.

McGovern had previously spoken to RadioTimes.com about the challenges she expected to encounter while filming the programme in her own living room, saying:

"Yesterday I cleaned the whole front room and then made dinner, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh it’s a mess again' and obviously I've got a baby, so I think that’s going to be the hardest thing."

The former BBC Breakfast presenter has welcomed all sort of talent into her home (virtually, of course) for the duration of the show, including Strictly stars, and has even tried her hand at some home cooking.

It's unclear at this stage when the Leeds studio where the programme is set to be filmed will reopen.

The Steph Show airs weekdays on Channel 4 at 12pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.