Lives: Kent

Education: Completed education with BTEC (Understanding Enterprise and Entrepreneurship)

About: Confident 17-year-old Steven may have started his career as a kitchen porter, but he's been setting up businesses since the tender age of 13 and is constantly looking for new ventures to get excited about. Young and ambitious, he feels the world is his oyster and by the age of 27 he envisages himself with earnings of £10m - with dreams of tailor-made suits, a Rolex and an Aston Martin he's going to have to keep the pennies rolling in!

When he's not got his business hat on, Steven enjoys attending music festivals and playing golf, and when he feels like switching off his brain he plays FIFA with his friends.

"Alan Sugar is literally like looking at me - I'm not massively arrogant, but I'm confident, entertaining and funny," brags Steven.