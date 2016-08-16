Twitter: @stephen_bear

Famous, why? Ex on the Beach star who dated I'm A Celeb reigning champ Vicky Pattison. He was also on T4's Shipwrecked in 2011.

Bio: Stephen arrived during the third series of Ex on the Beach as a main cast member. His ex-girlfriend Connie Wiltshire appeared in the ninth episode of the series. But it wasn't his ex he was thinking about, going on to date fellow cast member Vicky Pattison after the show for almost a year. It ended well. If you don't count some explosive tweets and frank interviews about each other.

Then: Answering questions about his time on Shipwrecked

Now: Being introduced on Ex on the Beach

