Alex's elimination wasn't a huge shock to viewers considering she'd turned down the chance to join the Traitors in Tuesday's episode – however, the reality star has revealed her one regret from her time on the show, and surprisingly, it's not choosing to be a Faithful.

The cloak-and-dagger drama continued on The Traitors last night (15th December), with fan-favourite Alex becoming the latest contestant to be killed off by the titular saboteurs.

"I kind of sealed my own death," she told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. "I knew when I made this decision, by turning this down, I'm essentially murdering myself because at that point, no one suspected me. I would have made a great Traitor for that reason but it just wasn't something I was emotionally capable of doing."

The actor and presenter added that she didn't think she could "embody the role of Traitor" at that point in the show due to exhaustion.

Alex declining the Traitors' invitation to join them on The Traitors. BBC

"By that point, I was so tired. I can't express to you the exhaustion. You know when your phone goes red in the battery section – that's what I was on. It was like I was getting 10 per cent battery alerts in my brain.

"So it just wasn't going to be possible and I wasn't capable of changing my persona that deep in the game to be able to embody the role of traitor unfortunately."

However, Alex said that she does wish she'd kept the Traitors' offer under wraps instead of telling the rest of the group.

"The only thing I do wish that I had done was not told anyone that I received the letter and received the recruitment, because then I could have played it a bit smarter," she explained.

"But like I said, I'm running on so little brain capacity, I just didn't even know what to do. It was like my neurons just weren't firing and connecting synapses properly. My brain was like mush."

The number of contestants still in the game has halved since the show started with five murdered, six banished and just two Traitors remaining.

Tonight's episode will pick up after last night's dinner party, with the BBC teasing: "With one player already regretting their actions, and relationships tested, accusations quickly start to rise."

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

