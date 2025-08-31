"The stakes are high but it's not just about deception by any stretch of the imagination," Rinder exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

"The core [of it is] a real social experiment. So that idea where it's asking deeper questions about fairness, about what you do when people aren't really looking, about how money can interfere with people's emotional and moral chemistry, and it does so in a way that's never been done on this scale."

So, how does The Inheritance work? Read on to find out more about the rules behind the game.

How does The Inheritance work?

Ferg, Jesse, Hafsah, Hannah, James. Tia, The Executor (Rob Rinder), Catherine, Pat, Matt, Cam, Zara, Mart and Emma. Simon Webb/Channel 4

The Inheritance follows 13 players as they are summoned to a grand stately home. There, they must compete for part of the fortune left in the will of The Deceased, played by Elizabeth Hurley.

But it won't be easy for the contestants to get their hands on the money, as they must work together to complete the final requests of the The Deceased, through a series of challenges.

And the twists keep on coming, as only one player can collect the money released after each challenge. To claim the money, they must convince the other players that they deserve the money. One by one, the players will fight their case before the others deliberate and decide who gets the money.

This is all overseen by The Deceased's executor and trusted legal counsel, Rob Rinder.

Speaking further about his role, Rinder said: "I'm the Executor and legal counsel of a fabulous, deceased woman who is extremely mischievous and has left a vast fortune in a very democratic way to a group of potential lucky beneficiaries from across the nation.

"These people are from every background, which is delightful because she, in life, was an extremely meritocratic woman, apart from when she was buying expensive things. And she wanted to explore, if possible, how people would behave when confronted by the delicious gift of potentially receiving a huge fortune.

"So she has laid out exactly how any one of this group of people could get their hands on her inheritance, and I am there, as the Executor of her will, to ensure the Deceased’s instructions are followed implicitly."

The Inheritance airs on Channel 4 on Sunday 31st August at 9pm.

