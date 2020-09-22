Lucas made much of the Prime Minister's typically hesitant delivery. "We are now approaching phase 46, which means that from Tuesday morning or Wednesday evening depending on your height, we are saying with regards to baking, if you must bake, err, bake in a tent. But please don't bake in a tent. And we are asking people to use common sense with regards to the distribution of hundreds and thousands."

Turning to co-host Noel Fielding he said: "Now I believe we have a question from the lady in funky dress."

Fielding asked: "Is it sc-oh-ne or sc-on?"

More like this

He then handed over to his experts, "Prue Whitty" and "Professor Paul Hollywood", who immediately disagreed with each other. And they were away on the new series...

While some on social media weren't happy about the political parody, many Bake Off fans thought it was the perfect way to introduce the new co-host.

"I was dubious about the appointment of Matt Lucas, but this alone has made me change my mind," tweeted one Bake Off fan.

It was a "wee bit scary how much" Matt Lucas sounds like Boris.

"Genius! Absolutely blooming brilliant!"

It seemed that Lucas had hit on a unique way to bed himself in with the Bake Off fraternity. Not everyone loved it, of course.

How will he top it?

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.