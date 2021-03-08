Exclusive – Plenty of nervous giggles in this first-look clip from tonight’s Teen First Dates
Will any of these match-ups work out?
First dates can be nerve-wracking whatever your age but it would be fair to say they’re particularly tough for teenagers, so the participants of E4’s Teen First Dates should be applauded for their bravery.
The series got underway a few weeks ago and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at tonight’s episode, which includes the introduction of Henry and Pia.
After a slightly awkward hug, both confess to being inexperienced daters but quickly find some common ground by having a birthday just days apart.
The nervous laughter is more or less continuous as the two get to know each other a bit better, with Pia revealing that she hopes to join the police force one day.
“I would love to be a person just kicking down the doors like: ‘Police! Let me in!'” says Henry.
Pia adds: “Yeah, I always see that on TV and [think], ‘Oh, that looks exciting!'”
Check out the clip below for more from our budding Line of Duty guest stars, whose first meeting is orchestrated by legendary maître d’ Fred Sirieix.
The First Dates presenter said prior to the launch of the youth spin-off: “We’re very excited to be opening the doors of our brand-new restaurant in Manchester to a clientele we’ve not served before – Teens!
“We’ll be creating a warm and welcoming space for them to meet new people and hopefully make a connection. Most importantly, we will be looking after them like our own and will provide a space where they can just be themselves without any distractions from the outside world, or their phones!”
Tonight’s episode will also feature 19-year-old musician Daniel, who is set up with family-orientated Yrena, as well as two other hopeful pairings.
