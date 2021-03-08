Exclusive – Plenty of nervous giggles in this first-look clip from tonight’s Teen First Dates

First dates can be nerve-wracking whatever your age but it would be fair to say they’re particularly tough for teenagers, so the participants of E4’s Teen First Dates should be applauded for their bravery.

Advertisement

The series got underway a few weeks ago and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at tonight’s episode, which includes the introduction of Henry and Pia.

After a slightly awkward hug, both confess to being inexperienced daters but quickly find some common ground by having a birthday just days apart.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The nervous laughter is more or less continuous as the two get to know each other a bit better, with Pia revealing that she hopes to join the police force one day.

“I would love to be a person just kicking down the doors like: ‘Police! Let me in!'” says Henry.

Pia adds: “Yeah, I always see that on TV and [think], ‘Oh, that looks exciting!'”

Check out the clip below for more from our budding Line of Duty guest stars, whose first meeting is orchestrated by legendary maître d’ Fred Sirieix.

The First Dates presenter said prior to the launch of the youth spin-off: “We’re very excited to be opening the doors of our brand-new restaurant in Manchester to a clientele we’ve not served before – Teens!

“We’ll be creating a warm and welcoming space for them to meet new people and hopefully make a connection. Most importantly, we will be looking after them like our own and will provide a space where they can just be themselves without any distractions from the outside world, or their phones!”

Tonight’s episode will also feature 19-year-old musician Daniel, who is set up with family-orientated Yrena, as well as two other hopeful pairings.

Advertisement

Teen First Dates continues tonight at 10pm on E4. Take a look at the rest of our Entertainment coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.