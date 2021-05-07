Exclusive – First look at ITV2’s new dating show Secret Crush sees participant ready to move in with her crush

Much like in First Dates, ITV2’s upcoming dating programme Secret Crush sees singletons eager to find love meet on screen. But, unlike in Channel’s 4 popular series, the participants in Secret Crush already know each other and, at least for one of them, love is already on the cards – they just have to confess their feelings.

If you thought such a premise would yield some highly entertaining, if not awkward, moments, you would be right. A brand new Secret Crush clip, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, shows just how hard some of the participants are crushing, regardless of how far apart they’re based.

In the clip, 27-year-old Sam from Leeds is asked on a date by 26-year-old Arabella from Bournemouth.

Sam doesn’t know who has invited him beforehand, only that they have a crush on him. The pair met seven years ago in Ayia Napa while they were both on holiday and have kept in touch on social media since. Arabella is not only ready to tell Sam she has a secret crush on him, she’s also eager to prove she doesn’t care about the distance between them. In fact, she already has her suitcase packed and ready to go.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

Arabella and Sam are set to appear in the second episode of Secret Crush, which will air next week. Comedian Verona Rose hosts.

Secret Crush starts Monday 10th May at 6pm and continues weeknights on ITV2 and ITV Hub.