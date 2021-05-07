Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Exclusive – First look at ITV2’s new dating show Secret Crush sees participant ready to move in with her crush

Exclusive – First look at ITV2’s new dating show Secret Crush sees participant ready to move in with her crush

ITV2's new dating show sees participants confess their feelings to their crush, with interesting results.

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 4th May 2021 From Naked Television Secret Crush on ITV2 Pictured: Verona Rose. This photograph is (C)Naked Television and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Published:

Much like in First Dates, ITV2’s upcoming dating programme Secret Crush sees singletons eager to find love meet on screen. But, unlike in Channel’s 4 popular series, the participants in Secret Crush already know each other and, at least for one of them, love is already on the cards – they just have to confess their feelings.

Advertisement

If you thought such a premise would yield some highly entertaining, if not awkward, moments, you would be right. A brand new Secret Crush clip, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, shows just how hard some of the participants are crushing, regardless of how far apart they’re based.

In the clip, 27-year-old Sam from Leeds is asked on a date by 26-year-old Arabella from Bournemouth.

Sam doesn’t know who has invited him beforehand, only that they have a crush on him. The pair met seven years ago in Ayia Napa while they were both on holiday and have kept in touch on social media since. Arabella is not only ready to tell Sam she has a secret crush on him, she’s also eager to prove she doesn’t care about the distance between them. In fact, she already has her suitcase packed and ready to go.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

Arabella and Sam are set to appear in the second episode of Secret Crush, which will air next week. Comedian Verona Rose hosts.

Advertisement

Secret Crush starts Monday 10th May at 6pm and continues weeknights on ITV2 and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub. 

Tags

All about Secret Crush

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 4th May 2021 From Naked Television Secret Crush on ITV2 Pictured: Verona Rose. This photograph is (C)Naked Television and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Butternut Box and dog

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Get 25% off your first two Butternut Boxes

Get offer