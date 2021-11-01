Real Housewives confirms new spin-off series in Dubai for 2022

Bravo has announced that its first Real Housewives series to take place outside of the US will premiere next year.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will follow the lives of rich and glamorous women in the decadent city in the United Arab Emirates.

The reality TV franchise currently has international spin-offs airing across multiple continents, including the UK series The Real Housewives of Cheshire, which remains the longest-running international spin-off.

While some of these shows air on the format’s US home of Bravo, this will be the first to be original to the network itself.

Bravo announced the news on its Instagram page, saying: “Life isn’t all Dubai and rosé… but it should be. [winky-face emoji] Pack your bags for Bravo’s first original international Housewives franchise! The Real Housewives of Dubai takes off in 2022”.

The trailer footage on the same post reads: “This is no mirage…this is real.”

A woman is seen running through the desert sand dunes in a glamorous dress, with a voiceover adding: “It’s the land of opportunity… it’s a new American dream.”

Executive producer and American talk show host Andy Cohen said in a press release: “Everything’s bigger in Dubai and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

The Real Housewives franchise began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, which took inspiration from dramas such as The OC and Desperate Housewives.

This was followed in 2008 by both The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with a new series being released in the US as recently as last year with the arrival of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The only US show to no longer be on the air is The Real Housewives of DC, which ran for one season in 2010.

Last year, a further British spin-off series debuted on ITVBe in the form of The Real Housewives of Jersey, which is based on the eponymous Channel Island.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will premiere on Bravo in the US in 2022, with a UK air date and channel yet to be confirmed.