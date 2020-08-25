Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Nest Seekers agents.

James Giugliano

James Netflix

Instagram: @jamesnestseekers

Born and raised in New York town Southampton, Guigliano is one of Nest Seekers' most successful brokers. He's sold the most expensive listing out of all the agents, which was a grand house in Bridgehampton for $39,250,000.

More like this

He married his wife Kelsey in 2016, and the couple are now parents to a little boy named Rocco.

JB Andreassi

JB Netflix

Instagram: @jb_andreassi

Andreassi is also a life-long resident of Southampton and went into the brokerage business after growing up with a housing developer dad. The most expensive property he has sold appears to be a home in Bridgehampton South, which went for just under $7 million.

Michael Fulfree

Michael Netflix

Instagram: @mike_fulfree

Before becoming an realtor, Fulfree was a "hugely successful international model" according to his page on the Nest Seekers website, having modelled for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Diesel Jeans, Frankie Morello and Alexander McQueen.

Now in the Hamptons' real estate game, the most expensive property he has flogged was a huge home in Southampton Village which sold for $4,795,000. He is really food friends with fellow colleague JB Andreassi and is married to wife Samantha, with whom he shares a one-year-old son.

Noel Roberts

Noel Netflix

Instagram: @noelxroberts

Roberts has a decade of real estate experience and currently serves as the Head of Nest Seekers Private Client. He previously lived in Manhattan before moving out to the Hamptons and created lifestyle and real estate magazine Hamptons Spectator.

The most expensive property he has sold has been a huge 12,000 square foot estate in Southampton priced at just under $6 million.

Peggy Zakakolas

Peggy Netflix

Instagram: @peggy_z

Born in Queens and raised on Long Island, Zabakolas became a member of the NYS Bar and is an expert in transaction law, property, contracts and zoning provisions.

Million Dollar Beach House won't be her first reality gig, as she previously had a recurring role on Bravo TV's Million Dollar Listing New York and appeared as an expert commentator on Fox Business.

The most expensive property she has sold for Nest Seekers has been a $22 million beach house in Southampton, and she describes her hobbies on Twitter as cooking, fitness and travel.

Advertisement

Million Dollar Beach House begins streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 26th August – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide