The official account for Married at First Sight UK announced the cast news in an Instagram story, with a countdown attached.

"Meet the stags and hens before they said 'I do'. The singles arrive Tuesday 5th September," the story reads.

A release date and trailer for the upcoming season hasn't been revealed as of yet, but viewers have been teased that it will be "coming soon".

Charlene Douglas, Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling for Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Back in May, Mel Schilling confirmed that they were still filming the experiment and with the latest announcement, it seems filming has officially wrapped.

The format for the 2023 season is set to be switched up, with expert Paul C Brunson confirming changes have been made.

Speaking to The Sun, for the first time all three experts will visit the couples' apartments to offer relationship advice throughout the show.

"You'll see in this series we make visits to their apartments, myself, Charlene and Mel," Brunson told the publication.

"It has happened individually before – with that sex visit to Kwame and Kasia – but this will be the first series that you see all of us make independent visits to their apartments, and group visits to help them along.

"I think it's really good because you get a chance to get to see us do what each of us is an expert in."

Married at First Sight UK is expected to air on E4 later this month. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

