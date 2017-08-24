Chris & Kem – Straight Outta Love Island.

What's it about?

The clue's in the title. The two-part series sees "the loveable twosome set out on a musical journey of discovery, as they explore the world of rap, grime and hip-hop... to meet the great and good of the rap music scene."

And – AND – it will feature Chris and Kem's "first ever live performance" in front of "a sell-out crowd".

When can we see it?

*Ok, we don't actually have the precise answer to that yet. But we do hear that it's likely to be shown over two consecutive days, so you get a double dose of the boys.

Will the other Islanders be in it? Surely Marcel, at least. He was in Blazin' Squad you know.

Yes! There will be "special appearances from some of their Love Island counterparts along the way".

Although probably don't expect to see Camilla involved in a rap battle.