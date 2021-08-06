Love Island USA star Josh Goldstein exits villa after being informed his sister has died

Love Island USA contestant Josh Goldstein has pulled out of the dating series after learning that his sister, Lindsey, died while he was in the villa.

Goldstein, who was a favourite to win the series alongside his fellow contestant and girlfriend Shannon St. Clair, announced the family tragedy during yesterday’s episode, when he also revealed that he would be withdrawing from the show.

He and St. Clair both exited the villa after learning the news off-camera. Goldstein announced the decision to his fellow islanders.

Describing his sister as an “an unbelievable person”, he shared that it was her who convinced him to take part in Love Island USA in the first place.

He also added that her death was “unexpected”, and that he was leaving Hawaii (where the series is being filmed) in order to support his family.

“I just wanna tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today,” he said. “Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night. Yeah, I just got word. She was an unbelievable person. She was the reason I’m here.”

He continued, “The reason I found Shannon and met all you guys. And it’s unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life, and I just need to be home with my family right now to support them, and I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you.”

The Love Island USA Twitter account also extended its condolences, tweeting: “We send our love and condolences to Josh and his family on behalf of all of us at Love Island.”

Goldstein, who is a baseball player, had been coupled up with influencer St. Clair since the start of the series.

During the 4th August episode, when the pair went ziplining for their first official date, he asked her to be his girlfriend.

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine. I feel like I could totally see myself doing this with you on the outside,” St. Clair told him.

He replied, “This moment here, ziplining and having that rush of emotion and like watching you and this waterfall, it’s honestly a perfect spot. And I know that you know we sort of already are but I have a question to ask you. Do you want to be my girlfriend?”

The pair were this season’s first official couple.