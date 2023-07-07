After choosing to couple up with Ouzy See, Ella Thomas had some explaining to do with Tyrique Hyde, but he wasn't having it. Elsewhere, Scott van der Sluis tried to iron things out with Catherine Agbaje, but she insisted that she'd found a better connection with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

Didn't get to tune in to Love Island last night? Don't fret! We have a video recap above as well as a detailed breakdown below.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 32 recap

Following the recoupling results, Leah Taylor decided to pull Montel McKenzie for a chat as Tink Reading had made some comments about them doing "non-PG" things in bed.

Montel explained that the boys had basically egged him on to kiss Tink on the terrace, but once he did he realised that he had more feelings for Leah. She then questioned him about what they did in bed, at which point he told her that she just had to be there - wow!

Sammy Root and Jess Harding decided to catch up, and they both admitted they missed one another, despite Scott now being coupled up with Amber Wise.

Scott was next to pull his ex Catherine for a chat to ask why she'd recoupled after he stood up for her in front of everyone at the fire pit. Catherine screamed at him and said that he didn't do that for her, but rather to clear his name.

Tyrique was finally ready to hear Ella out. She apologised for bringing Ouzy back and mentioned that she knew him outside of the villa. Tyrique said that that made it worse and wished her the best with him.

That evening, Ella was crying in the bathroom when Tyrique came over to give her a hug. He asked her not to cry, but to instead stand in her decision. Ouch!

The islanders headed to bed, with singletons Scott, Tyrique, Jess and Kady McDermott all sleeping in single beds in the lounge while the couples stayed in the main room.

The next morning, Leah opened up to the girls about Montel's behaviour, admitting that she wasn't happy about him not having a mind of his own and listening to the boys.

Ella cried to the girls about her and Ty, and they told her she just needed to give him time.

Whitney and Lochan kiss on Love Island. ITV

As they were chilling in the garden, the single islanders received a text telling them to go out of the villa for drinks. They went off to get ready and left the villa. During the outing, Tyrique flirted with Kady, who admitted he was just her type.

Back in the villa, Scott pulled Catherine for another chat, during which she explained that she'd found a connection with Elom that was much stronger than theirs. After the conversation, she went off to kiss Elom.

Ella decided to have a chat with Ouzy, who was feeling as though she had more feelings for Ty. She told him that she didn't want to make a decision just yet and then went to talk to Tyrique.

Tyrique told her that she needed to "dead" things with Ouzy by the morning if he wanted her to consider things.

Tyrique later pulled Kady for a chat and told her he wanted to get to know her, but she wasn't convinced because of his strong feelings for Ella.

While all the other islanders were pretty much arguing, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki were doing the total opposite, as they went for a chat and shared another kiss.

That evening, Ella tried to go in for a kiss with Tyrique, but he backed away. She then told him that she missed him and it was a mutual feeling. Ella spent the night on a day bed, while Tyrique struggled to get to sleep.

It looked like the two could be on the way to mending their relationship, until a a clip for Friday night's episode showed them arguing again!

