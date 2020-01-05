Now, a celebrity edition of Eating with my Ex - which reunites ex-couples to ask some awkward questions - will see Michael once again pursue Joanna.

"I wanted to know if there was still a chance that it could work basically, but at the same time I wanted to know, am I wasting time?" he said of appearing on the series.

Asked if he regretted pursuing Amber after Joanna left, he added: "I don’t regret it at all, it’s one of those things that you’ll never really get the opportunity again and I would have expected her to do the same, had it been the other way around. And I did tell her that."

As for how their reunion dinner unfolded, Joanna said: "I am happy with the outcome! Timing is everything and that’s all I’m giving away."

You can watch a preview clip below.

Eating with My Ex's second series spans 10 episodes, including two celebrity specials. As well as Michael and Joanna in episode one, ex-couples picking over the bones of their relationship will include TOWIE's Diags and Fran Parman, another Love Island pairing Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison, and Paralympian Kadeena Cox & her ex, Tes.

Eating With My Ex which will be available on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5th January and launching on BBC One on Wednesday 8th January at 10:35pm.