So, far we've seen five couples get engaged in the famous pods. The couples have also enjoyed a retreat together and reunited with the other people they dated in the pods.

On Wednesday 26th October, three new episodes were added to the streaming site showing the couples as they lead up to their wedding days.

One of the couples taking part in this year's experiment is Nancy and Bartise.

The pair got close in the pods and Bartise later proposed to Nancy, but are they still together today?

Here's everything we know so far about the season 3 couple.

Who is Nancy in Love is Blind?

Age: 32

Job: Real estate investor

From: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @thenancyrodriguez

Nancy Rodriguez is one of the 30 contestants who joined the Netflix dating show for season 3.

She works as a real estate investor and hails from Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School in Temple, Texas in 2008, where she performed as the school mascot.

Speaking about her decision to sign up for the show, Nancy's mother Erendira Diaz told KWTX News 10: "For her to tell me she’s going to get married in the next 30 days, it was like okay don’t pass out, don’t pass out. I couldn’t believe it because she told me she didn’t believe in marriage. So for her, doing it I was like, 'Okay baby I’m not going to say much, but I’m here to support you.'"

Who is Bartise in Love is Blind?

Age: 27

Job: Senior analyst

From: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @bartiseb

Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old analyst from Dallas, Texas. According to his LinkedIn account, Bartise works as a Senior Analyst at VMG Health, where she’s worked since January 2021.

Bartise prides himself on staying healthy, writing in his Insta bio: "Little bit of fitness, lots of fun."

Are Nancy and Bartise still together?

As far as the episodes go, Nancy and Bartise are still together. But with the weddings still to air, it's unclear whether they stayed together after filming.

The pair hit it off in the pods, however Bartise also had a connection with Raven, but decided marry Nancy instead following Ray's reaction to his parents' split. As Bartise opened up about a traumatic experience from his childhood, which led to his parents breaking up, he could hear Ray exercising in her pod, leading him to to conclude that she wasn't taking the situation seriously.

However, when all the couples met in episode 4, Bartise was obviously attracted to Raven and didn't keep this a secret, as he told others, including Nancy, that he found her attractive, adding that Nancy wasn't his "usual type". Ouch!

Nevertheless, the couple remained together, with Bartise later meeting Nancy's family. Although it didn't go to well...

During the meet up, Nancy's brothers asked him why Nancy was the one, to which he replied: "Real world, I’m going to sleep happy and I’m waking up happy. I can feel that I would be happy for a long time, hopefully forever, with Nancy."

Bartise and Nancy on Love is Blind. Netflix

However, one of Nancy's brothers wasn't impressed with this answer, calling it "bland". The brother then asked Bartise if he'd be interested in Nancy if she gained 400 pounds, and he admitted that fitness is very important to him, so he probably wouldn't be - ouch!

And judging by the trailer for the next three episodes, it's looking like there could be some trouble in paradise for these two.

"I am having feelings for multiple women right now," Bartise says in the clip, which then cuts to a tearful Nancy saying: "The person that I love doesn't love me."

We won't know until the finale if Nancy and Bartise are still together, and judging by their Instagram accounts, it's unclear. Nancy appears to be following him, but he isn't following her back...

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know.

