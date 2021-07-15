Meet the Kretz family from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Get ready to drool over some stunning French properties in the Netflix reality series The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties.

The five part series follows the Kretz family, who own a luxury property business in Paris where they help wealthy clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.

Between them, they take on properties for clients who want the very best, from a mansion designed by renowned architect Jacques Garcia to a Parisian hideaway you can reach in style by boat along the Seine. And when they make a sale, the family bang a gong in the office to celebrate!

Who are the Kretz family?

Olivier and Sandrine Kretz run the property agency Kretz and Partners, and over the years their three grown-up sons have joined them to grow a business that is now reportedly worth more than 16 million euros.

The Kretzs, whose own family home is an Art Deco mansion in Boulogne, were originally featured in a one-off documentary in France in 2016, and were then approached to appear in this TV series about their business and life.

Olivier and Sandrine’s three eldest sons – 31-year-old Martin, 29-year-old Valentin and 25-year-old Louis – all work for the agency and star in the series, while 16-year old Raphael is expected to join them when he finishes school.

Valentin is the nervous but inventive brother who takes one client, Lisa, on a boat trip along the Seine to see a modern home followed by a 19th century mansion in the hope that he will tempt her to spend her 8 million euros budget.

Louis has marketing experience so handles the communications side of the business, including the digital presence for the company, and Martin is the firm’s associate director, who also appears as an actor in stage productions in Paris when he has time.

The star of the show, however, may be the boys’ 87-year-old grandmother, Majo, who gets into the spirit of things in the first episode when her cheeky grandsons add her to an online dating website.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties is available to stream on Netflix now.